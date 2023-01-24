Two passengers hospitalized after collision in Southwest Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas visitors were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in was hit by another out-of-state visitor on a Southwest Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, emergency crews were called to the U.S.-56/K-23 junction in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Dodge Ram driven by William Snyder, 66, of Arapahoe, Neb., had been headed south on Kansas Highway 23 as a 1999 Ford Expedition driven by Steven Shackles, 55, of Silverthrone, Co., had been headed east on U.S. Highway 56.

KHP indicated that Snyder failed to yield the right of way at the junction and hit Shackles’ SUV.

Officials noted that neither driver was injured, however, two passengers in Shackles’ vehicle - Kenneth Shackles, 59, of Bayfield, Cali., and Troy A. Shackles, 57, of Whitewater, Co., - were sent to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

KHP said neither passenger was wearing their seatbelt while both drivers were at the time of the collision.

