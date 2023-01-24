Tuesday forecast: Trace to 3″ of snow overnight tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be an average January day with mostly cloudy skies and generally calm winds. Temperatures this afternoon will be around 40 degrees. Snow showers move into the the area this evening and will end Wednesday morning, likely before 7am. This time the highest snowfall will be in Southeast Kansas with 1-2″ of snow possible along and southeast of a line from Wichita, Topeka to St. Joseph, MO. Also keeping an eye on a cold blast lining up for this coming weekend.

Taking Action:

Trace-3″ of snow is expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with the highest probability of receiving the 2-3″ down near I-35. Arctic air starts to move in on Saturday night and may last at least the first half of next work week with temperatures in the single digits for lows and highs in the 20s. Uncertainty exists on how long it will last and how cold it will be but prepare for very cold conditions for the Chiefs game Sunday evening.

After the snow wraps up and pushes east, temperatures Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s. There will likely be some flurries during the day Wednesday, but no more accumulation after snow ends early Wednesday morning. Winds Wednesday will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Skies will be overcast.

We stay chilly Thursday in the mid 30s again before we jump about 10 degrees on Friday as west winds return. We stay in the mid 40s for Saturday with partly cloudy skies both Friday and Saturday. Winds Saturday will be southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Big changes arrive Saturday night with a strong burst of cold air.

The weekend looks bitterly cold with temperatures in the mid 20s in the afternoon with harsh northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph making it feel much, much colder. We continue to be cold with highs in the 20s and lows in teens/single digits through at least next Tuesday and it may not get any better after that. February will begin with extreme cold back in Kansas.

