Traffic backed up as crash closes lane of I-70 at California exit

A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash has closed one lane of I-70 between I-470 and U.S. Highway 40 in Topeka and has caused traffic in the area to back up.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.

According to KanDrive, the left lane of the interstate is closed between I-470 and U.S. 40 as a crash at the Adams St. exit is cleared.

Photos from KanDrive traffic cameras show that traffic is backed up in the area.

Details of the crash have not yet been released.

Traffic is backed up on I-70 after a crash near the Adams St. exit on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic is backed up on I-70 after a crash near the Adams St. exit on Jan. 24, 2023.(KanDrive)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect
Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
Justin B. Eckert
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law

Latest News

FILE
K-State online degrees ranked among the best programs in the nation
Kyle Tyler first appearance
Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond
Miltonvale burglary
Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary
Kyle Tyler first appearance
Man who allegedly set fire that killed mother, daughters held on $1 million bond