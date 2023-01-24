Traffic backed up as crash closes lane of I-70 at California exit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash has closed one lane of I-70 between I-470 and U.S. Highway 40 in Topeka and has caused traffic in the area to back up.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.

According to KanDrive, the left lane of the interstate is closed between I-470 and U.S. 40 as a crash at the Adams St. exit is cleared.

Photos from KanDrive traffic cameras show that traffic is backed up in the area.

Details of the crash have not yet been released.

Traffic is backed up on I-70 after a crash near the Adams St. exit on Jan. 24, 2023. (KanDrive)

