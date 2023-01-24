Topeka Fire Chief breaks down 2022 annual report

TFD responded to 23,762 calls in 2022. Chief Randy Phillips says they hope to increase education efforts in 2023.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Dept. delivered a snap shot of its efforts from the past year with its 2022 annual report.

It was released Monday. Chief Randy Phillips followed it up Tuesday with a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to break down the numbers.

Among the key findings, TFD responded to a total 23,762 calls in 2022. Those included 1,240 working fires; 16,125 EMS calls; 6,397 non-EMS calls; 16 fire injuries; 6 fire deaths; 4,420 inspections; and installed 139 smoke alarms.

Chief Phillips said he hopes TFD can increase its fire prevention and education efforts in 2023, which had to be put largely on hold during the pandemic.

To learn more about efforts like TFD’s free smoke alarm program, visit topeka.org/tfd/fire-prevention or call 785-368-4000.

