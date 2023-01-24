Stray kitten rescued during Chiefs game, named ‘Sandy Reid’

Kitten rescued at Arrowhead
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A search for a lost pair of glasses knocked off in the excitement of a big first-half play during Saturday’s Chiefs and Jaguars game took an adorable turn.

“This is the craziest thing that’s ever happened to us at Arrowhead,” ten-year season ticket-holder Jennifer Sievers said. “People in front of us were looking, we’re looking underneath the seats, and I lift up my coat that had been on top of my bag, and I just see these terrified orange eyes staring back at me.”

Those eyes belonged to a three-pound, seven-week old stray, now aptly named ‘Sandy Reid’ after Big Red himself.

“My husband took off his scarf and we took off our gloves and kind of put it in there so she’d be comfortable and warm,” Sievers said.

The kitten, looking for a safe spot in the world’s loudest stadium, picked well.

Jennifer took her home after the Chiefs’ win, then to Lee’s Summit Animal Hospital Monday morning where she works as a registered veterinary technician.

“Everybody just kind of said it seemed like fate with my job and everything,” she said. “They’re like, ‘You’re meant to take her home.’”

Sandy Reid is still looking for her permanent home. You can find more information on the hospital’s Facebook page.

