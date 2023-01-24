Royals trade OF Michael A. Taylor to Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals are shaking up their outfield, trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins.

Taylor, who will turn 32 years old at the end of March, won a Gold Glove during the 2021 season for his outstanding defensive efforts in the spacious outfield of Kauffman Stadium.

He appeared in 266 games for the Royals, hitting .249 with 21 home runs, 97 RBI and 107 runs scored.

The Royals received left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz, in return.

Sisk will be assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, according to a release from the Royals.

