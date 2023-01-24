Report finds Kansas City has 5th largest issue with homicides

FILE
FILE(Canva)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas City has the fifth largest issue with homicides in the nation in the last quarter of 2022.

With homicide rates decreased by about 7% in 45 of the largest cities in the nation in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

To find which cities have the largest issues with homicide, WalletHub said it compared 45 of the largest cities in the nation based on per capita homicides in the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as the same rates in the same quarter of 2021 and 2020.

Source: WalletHub

According to the report, Kansas City ranked as the city with the fifth largest homicide rate issue with a total score of 65.37. It had nearly 8 homicides per 100,000 residents in the fourth quarter of 2022. That is a 2.19 change from 2021 and a -0.99 change from 2020.

To the west, Denver and Colorado Springs were found to be nearly as dangerous. The Mile High City ranked 10th overall with a total score of 48.34. There were just over 3 homicides per 100,000 residents in the fourth quarter of 2022. There was no change from 2021 and a 0.85 change from 2020. Colorado Springs ranked 11th overall with a total score of 46.35. There were nearly 3 homicides per 100,000 residents in the last quarter of 2022 which is the same as it was in 2021 and a 0.63 change from 2020.

To the east, St. Louis ranked 12th overall with a total score of 45.23. It had more than 12 murders per 100,000 residents which is a -5.61 change from 2021 and a -6.28 change from 2020.

To the north, Omaha ranked 26th overall with a total score of 37.66. It had more than one murder per 100,000 residents which is a -0.2 change from 2021 and was the same as in 2020.

To the south, Oklahoma City ranked 27th overall with a total score of 37.31. It had just over two murders per 100,000 residents which is a -0.15 change from 2021 and a -0.89 change from 2020.

Lastly, Lincoln was ranked 38th overall with a total score of 33.2. It had less than one murder per 100,000 residents which is a -0.35 change from 2021 and was the same as in 2020.

The report found St.Louis had the second-highest homicides per capita while Lincoln had the third least. It also found that Kansas City had the second-highest increase in homicides from 2021 while St. Louis had the lowest increase. Lastly, Denver was found to have the third-highest increase in homicides from 2020 while St. Louis tied New Orleans for the lowest increase.

The report found the cities with the biggest homicide problems are:

  1. Atlanta
  2. Baltimore
  3. Detroit
  4. Las Vegas
  5. Kansas City

The cities with the smallest homicide numbers were:

  1. St. Petersburg, Fla.
  2. Dallas
  3. Fort Worth
  4. Anchorage
  5. Scottsdale, Az.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect
Justin B. Eckert
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law

Latest News

FILE
KCC to host workshops with leaders over adequacy during severe weather
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
Hayden Lance
Canton teen arrested for mother’s second-degree murder
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary