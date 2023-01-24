One killed Monday night in head-on crash in Labette County

PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Labette County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on US-400 highway, about two miles west of Parsons.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Buick Park Avenue was eastbound on US-400 when it went left of center and collided head-on with a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The driver of the Buick, Valerie M. Montgomery, 30, of Parsons, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Montgomery wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported one juvenile was in the Buick. Information about the child’s condition wasn’t available.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Brian D. Brooks, 41, of Thayer, was transported to Labette Health with suspected minor injuries.

A passenger in the pickup truck, Brittany D.L. Abshere, 33, of Thayer, was taken to Labette Health with serious injuries.

Neither Brooks nor Abshere was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Three juveniles also were present in the pickup truck, the patrol said. Details about their condition weren’t available.

