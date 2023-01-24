One killed Monday night in head-on crash in Labette County

One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night...
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night near Parsons in Labette County, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Labette County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on US-400 highway, about two miles west of Parsons.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Buick Park Avenue was eastbound on US-400 when it went left of center and collided head-on with a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The driver of the Buick, Valerie M. Montgomery, 30, of Parsons, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Montgomery wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported one juvenile was in the Buick. Information about the child’s condition wasn’t available.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Brian D. Brooks, 41, of Thayer, was transported to Labette Health with suspected minor injuries.

A passenger in the pickup truck, Brittany D.L. Abshere, 33, of Thayer, was taken to Labette Health with serious injuries.

Neither Brooks nor Abshere was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Three juveniles also were present in the pickup truck, the patrol said. Details about their condition weren’t available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect
Justin B. Eckert
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law
Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized

Latest News

A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side...
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities