One injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday night in Emporia

One person was injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday night at 15th and Merchant...
One person was injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday night at 15th and Merchant streets in Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday evening on the north side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The collision was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday at 15th and Merchant.

The pedestrian was transported to Newman Regional Health with what authorities said were “moderate to severe injuries,” according to KVOE.

Two people in a pickup truck allegedly involved in the crash were observed but declined ambulance transportation to the hospital, KVOE said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect
Justin B. Eckert
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law
Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Tuesday AM forecast
A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side...
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night...
One killed Monday night in head-on crash in Labette County