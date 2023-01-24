One injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday night in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Monday evening on the north side of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The collision was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday at 15th and Merchant.

The pedestrian was transported to Newman Regional Health with what authorities said were “moderate to severe injuries,” according to KVOE.

Two people in a pickup truck allegedly involved in the crash were observed but declined ambulance transportation to the hospital, KVOE said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

