No. 9 Kansas loses third straight to No. 17 Baylor

Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of...
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 62-60((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel))
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 9 Kansas men’s basketball fell to No. 17 Baylor 75-69 in Waco on Monday night, marking the third straight loss for the Jayhawks.

In a match between the two most recent National Champions, Gradey Dick led KU with 24 points. Jalen Wilson followed with 23.

KU is now 16-4 on the season, 5-3 in conference play.

The Jayhawks will be on the road once again on Saturday, venturing to Kentucky for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

