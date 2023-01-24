No. 9 Kansas loses third straight to No. 17 Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 9 Kansas men’s basketball fell to No. 17 Baylor 75-69 in Waco on Monday night, marking the third straight loss for the Jayhawks.

In a match between the two most recent National Champions, Gradey Dick led KU with 24 points. Jalen Wilson followed with 23.

KU is now 16-4 on the season, 5-3 in conference play.

The Jayhawks will be on the road once again on Saturday, venturing to Kentucky for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

