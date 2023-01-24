Meals on Wheels wins big at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gamble is paying off big time for one area non-profit.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort presented a check for over $10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas. The money was raised from collection boxes placed at each entrance of the casino.

Meals on Wheels Director Kim Williams says the money will cover at least 2,000 meals.

“There’s a very big need, with the rise in inflation and just the cost of everything, this $10,000 donation is going to help our program tremendously,” Williams said.

Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas serves Shawnee, Jefferson, and Douglas Counties.

