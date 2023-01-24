Mayor, city manager have monthly news conference on Tuesday morning

Mayor Mike Padilla, left, and City Manager Steve Wade conduct their monthly news conference...
Mayor Mike Padilla, left, and City Manager Steve Wade conduct their monthly news conference Tuesday morning at City Hall.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and City Manager Steve Wade held their monthly news conference Tuesday morning in City Hall, where they discussed a wide array of subjects .

Among topics discussed were the city of Topeka’s ongoing focus on increasing diversity in it its workforce; efforts to attract new businesses to Topeka while retaining current companies; and the need for the occupants of some buildings on the north edge of downtown Topeka to look for new homes as a result of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct reconstruction project along Interstate 70.

City Manager Wade said he wasn’t able to comment on a lawsuit brought this past week by three high-ranking female officers against the Topeka Police Department.

Wade did say the city prioritizes having a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Padilla said the Topeka Police Department has far more female officers working there than when he started his 34-year career on the force.

Also discussed was Hill’s Pet Nutrition continuing a major presence in Topeka with its global science, technology and manufacturing hubs staying in Topeka after the company’s corporate offices move from the capital city to Overland Park.

Padilla also gave a tip of his cap to the Topeka Fire Department for its recent work battling a rash of blazes in the capital city.

Additionally, Padilla took a moment during the news conference to wish his mother, Rose, a happy 93rd birthday on Tuesday.

