Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond

The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond.

Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, made his first court appearance on Monday morning. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Tyler is scheduled to next appear in court on May 11. He is accused of setting a fire on Friday morning, Jan. 20, at 916 SW Warren Ave. which killed Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, and their two daughters, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1.

Officials have noted that Tyler was also in the home at the time of the fire. He was treated for injuries at a local hospital and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail upon his hospital release on Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Fitzpatrick’s family with the three funerals.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect
Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
Justin B. Eckert
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law

Latest News

FILE
K-State online degrees ranked among the best programs in the nation
Miltonvale burglary
Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary
Kyle Tyler first appearance
Man who allegedly set fire that killed mother, daughters held on $1 million bond
Rehomes Store - Lawrence
Topeka-based bargain business opens new Lawrence location