Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond.

Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, made his first court appearance on Monday morning. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Tyler is scheduled to next appear in court on May 11. He is accused of setting a fire on Friday morning, Jan. 20, at 916 SW Warren Ave. which killed Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, and their two daughters, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1.

Officials have noted that Tyler was also in the home at the time of the fire. He was treated for injuries at a local hospital and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail upon his hospital release on Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Fitzpatrick’s family with the three funerals.

