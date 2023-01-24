Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary

Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship...
Dalton R. Quimby (left) and Angel Wahquahboshkuk (right), accused of robbing a Fellowship Church on Monday afternoon, have been arrested by the Topeka Police Department.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 24, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of a burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School and a woman have both been arrested by the Topeka Police Department after a separate burglary at a local church.

TPD reports say that officers were called to respond to a burglary in progress at the Love Fellowship Church, located at 2636 SE Minnesota Ave., at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

As officers arrived at the church they found one suspect, identified as Angel M. Wahquahboshkuk, 26, of Topeka, who was promptly taken into custody without incident, according to TPD. The second suspect, identified as Dalton R. Quimby, 28, of Topeka, was also found and taken into custody.

Quimby was also named a person of interest in a burglary that happened at the Santa Fe Trail High School on Thursday, January 12.

As the suspects were taken into custody, TPD said the officers on the scene found multiple stolen items from the church in their possession. Both were booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for:

  • Aggravated burglary
  • Theft
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Interference with LEO

TPD also said that Wahquahboshkuk was booked on multiple other warrants. TPD could not provide further details about Wahquahboshkuk’s other warrants.

