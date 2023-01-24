KU boasts online MBA program as it moves up in national rankings

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has touted its online Masters in Business Administration online program as it moves up in the national rankings.

The University of Kansas announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that its School of Business’ online MBA program has improved nine spots to seventh overall in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Online Programs” list.

KU noted that this is the first time the program has been ranked in the top 10 since it was launched in 2015. Among public universities, it said the program ranks fifth on the list.

The report also ranked the online program as fifth for veterans overall - up five spots from 2022 - and fourth for veterans among public universities.

“It is encouraging to see consistent growth in these rankings each year, particularly considering the ever-growing online education space. We are proud to be recognized as a top program,” said Jide Wintoki, associate dean of graduate programs at the School of Business. “This ranking is one of many metrics that reflect the high quality of KU’s graduate management education.”

The University indicated the online program is meant for working professionals interested in advancing their careers through graduate management education and who seek the flexibility of online courses.

KU noted that it also has 11 programs in the top 10 and 51 programs in the top 50 among public universities in U.S. News & World Report’s graduate school rankings.

To see the full list, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect
Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
Justin B. Eckert
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law

Latest News

FILE
Wichita man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl-laced pill causing woman’s death
FILE
HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga
FILE - Kansas State House
Kansas Rep. introduces resolution to apply term limits to U.S. Congress
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka