KU boasts online MBA program as it moves up in national rankings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has touted its online Masters in Business Administration online program as it moves up in the national rankings.

The University of Kansas announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that its School of Business’ online MBA program has improved nine spots to seventh overall in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Online Programs” list.

KU noted that this is the first time the program has been ranked in the top 10 since it was launched in 2015. Among public universities, it said the program ranks fifth on the list.

The report also ranked the online program as fifth for veterans overall - up five spots from 2022 - and fourth for veterans among public universities.

“It is encouraging to see consistent growth in these rankings each year, particularly considering the ever-growing online education space. We are proud to be recognized as a top program,” said Jide Wintoki, associate dean of graduate programs at the School of Business. “This ranking is one of many metrics that reflect the high quality of KU’s graduate management education.”

The University indicated the online program is meant for working professionals interested in advancing their careers through graduate management education and who seek the flexibility of online courses.

KU noted that it also has 11 programs in the top 10 and 51 programs in the top 50 among public universities in U.S. News & World Report’s graduate school rankings.

