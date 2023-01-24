KS Teacher of the Year receives keys to new car

Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling...
Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling across the Sunflower State to take part and speak in various workshops and college prep classes.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Teacher of the Year got his brand-new car, for the year.

Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling across the Sunflower State to take part and speak in various workshops and college prep classes. To handle all that driving, Enterprise has gifted him a brand new car for the length of his tenure.

Skinner is excited to share his vision with educators throughout Kansas.

“Education is what we make it,” Skinner said. “Everything within our speeches our platforms are really emphasizing the community and team-building work that educators do, and how that vision and building something together really shapes the future of education.”

Skinner has taught for nine years, all at Newton High School, and serves as Chair for the school’s Special Education Department. He was named 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year in September.

