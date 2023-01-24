KCC to host workshops with leaders over adequacy during severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has scheduled workshops with various leaders in the energy industry to discuss the adequacy of resources during severe weather.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has scheduled a series of informational workshops to last through January and February that will discuss resource adequacy.

As renewable energy resources continue to grow nationwide and older gas, coal and nuclear facilities retire, the Commission said careful planning will be required to ensure adequate energy generation and reliability continues through extreme weather events.

As part of the inquiry, the Commission said it recognizes the attributes of various generation options will need to be taken into consideration. Considerations include intermittency of renewable resources, fuel availability and cost for thermal generation as well as outage rates for all generation types.

KCC Utilities Director Jeff McClanahan said he addressed these considerations before the Kansas House Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee earlier in January.

“How far can you go with renewable generation given the need for reliability? Given the variability within renewable generation, you can’t always count on it. For example, there is just not as much wind in the winter. You need dispatchable generation out there to balance it all out until we get to long-term, longer-duration battery storage or other technology that can provide that,” said McClanahan.

The Commission indicated that each workshop will feature experts on resource adequacy who share information and answer questions from Commissioners and staff. The workshop schedule is as follows with additional dates to be added:

The Commission noted that the workshops will be held via Zoom and will be broadcast on its YouTube channel. To watch the workshops, click HERE.

