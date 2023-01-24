Kansas unemployment rates continue to rise in December

FILE
FILE(WVLT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that unemployment rates in Kansas continued to rise in December 2022.

With inflation high and the U.S. having gained 223,000 jobs in December - fewer than in November - personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that it has released its updated rankings on Changes in Unemployment Rate by State.

In order to take stock of how unemployment has changed throughout the nation, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on six metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from December 2022 to key dates in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Source: WalletHub

Kansas ranked 17th overall with a December unemployment rate of 2.9%. That is 2.9% more than in November, 5.8% more than in December 2021, 29.8% less than in December 2020 and 5.7% less than in December 2019.

To the east, Missouri ranked 3rd overall with a December unemployment rate of 2.8%. That is 1.8% more than in November, 29.6% less than in December 2021, 46.2% less than in December 2020 and 16 percent less than in December 2019.

To the west, Colorado ranked 15th overall with a December unemployment rate of 3.3%. That is 5.9% less than in November, 19.8% less than in December 2021, 46.6% less than in 2020 and 30.4% more than in 2019.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 22nd overall with a December unemployment rate of 2.6%. That is 3.2% more than in November, 11.3% more than in December 2021, 5.8% less than in December 2020 and 15.3% less than in December 2019.

Lastly, to the south, Oklahoma ranked 31st overall with a December unemployment rate of 3.4%. That is 1.3% less than in November, 20.9% more than in December 2021, 33.5% less than in December 2020 and 11% more than in December 2019.

The report also found that Colorado had the second-largest decrease in unemployment from November to December. Missouri had the third-largest decrease in unemployment from 2021 to 2022 while Nebraska had the fourth-smallest decrease and Oklahoma had the smallest.

The report indicated that Nebraska was also found to have the smallest decrease in unemployment between 2020 and 2022 and Colorado had the fourth-smallest decrease in unemployment from 2019 to 2022.

The report found the best changes in unemployment were found in:

  1. Florida
  2. South Dakota
  3. Missouri
  4. Utah
  5. North Dakota

The report found the worst changes in unemployment were found in:

  1. Nevada
  2. Oregon
  3. Illinois
  4. Delaware
  5. Washington

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect
Justin B. Eckert
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law

Latest News

FILE
Extension granted to lesser prairie chicken’s endangered species listing
Mayor Mike Padilla, left, and City Manager Steve Wade conduct their monthly news conference...
Mayor, city manager have monthly news conference on Tuesday morning
FILE
Council Grove woman arrested as traffic stop leads to drugs, warrant discovery
FILE
Bill introduced to allow Safe Haven boxes in Kansas