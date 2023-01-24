Kansas unemployment rates continue to rise in December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that unemployment rates in Kansas continued to rise in December 2022.

With inflation high and the U.S. having gained 223,000 jobs in December - fewer than in November - personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that it has released its updated rankings on Changes in Unemployment Rate by State.

In order to take stock of how unemployment has changed throughout the nation, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on six metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from December 2022 to key dates in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Kansas ranked 17th overall with a December unemployment rate of 2.9%. That is 2.9% more than in November, 5.8% more than in December 2021, 29.8% less than in December 2020 and 5.7% less than in December 2019.

To the east, Missouri ranked 3rd overall with a December unemployment rate of 2.8%. That is 1.8% more than in November, 29.6% less than in December 2021, 46.2% less than in December 2020 and 16 percent less than in December 2019.

To the west, Colorado ranked 15th overall with a December unemployment rate of 3.3%. That is 5.9% less than in November, 19.8% less than in December 2021, 46.6% less than in 2020 and 30.4% more than in 2019.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 22nd overall with a December unemployment rate of 2.6%. That is 3.2% more than in November, 11.3% more than in December 2021, 5.8% less than in December 2020 and 15.3% less than in December 2019.

Lastly, to the south, Oklahoma ranked 31st overall with a December unemployment rate of 3.4%. That is 1.3% less than in November, 20.9% more than in December 2021, 33.5% less than in December 2020 and 11% more than in December 2019.

The report also found that Colorado had the second-largest decrease in unemployment from November to December. Missouri had the third-largest decrease in unemployment from 2021 to 2022 while Nebraska had the fourth-smallest decrease and Oklahoma had the smallest.

The report indicated that Nebraska was also found to have the smallest decrease in unemployment between 2020 and 2022 and Colorado had the fourth-smallest decrease in unemployment from 2019 to 2022.

The report found the best changes in unemployment were found in:

Florida South Dakota Missouri Utah North Dakota

The report found the worst changes in unemployment were found in:

Nevada Oregon Illinois Delaware Washington

