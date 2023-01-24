Kansas Rep. introduces resolution to apply term limits to U.S. Congress

FILE - Kansas State House
FILE - Kansas State House(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Representative has introduced a resolution to create an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that applies term limits to Congress.

U.S. Term Limits - a grassroots organization focused on implementing term limits at all government levels - says that Kansas Representative Bill Sutton (R-Edgerton) filed House Concurrent Resolution 5005 on Monday, Jan. 23. The Resolution would allow Kansas to join the states who have called for a convention of the states to propose a Congressional Term Limits Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Additional cosponsors of the bill include Reps. Carrie Barth (R-Baldwin City), Brian Bergkamp (R-Wichita), Ron Bryce (R-Coffeyville) and Blake Carpenter (R-Derby).

Through the use of Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution, the organization said 34 state legislatures can join together to call a convention of the states to propose a congressional term limits amendment. The effort has been spearheaded by the nonpartisan, nonprofit group.

“The people of Kansas are lucky to have public servants who see what is going on in Washington, D.C. and are willing to take action to fix it,” said USTL President Phillip Blumel. “By using Article 5 to term limit Congress, the states can restore citizen representation on Capitol Hill.”

According to the most recent national poll by RMG Research, Congressional term limits have become high in popularity among the American people and receive 87% support from Republicans, 83% from Democrats and 75% from Independents.

If the resolution passes in the Kansas Legislature this session, USTL said Kansas will notify D.C. that it intends to join other states in calling for a convention to propose term limits for Congress. Once 34 legislatures apply for the convention and approve a term limits amendment proposal, it will be required to be ratified by 38 states to become part of the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect
Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
Justin B. Eckert
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law

Latest News

FILE
Kansas lawmakers introduce bills to bar social media censorship
FILE
Kansas Chamber introduces bills to lower, modernize income tax rates
FILE
Legislators to discuss Gov.’s tax plan as entirety introduced in both chambers
Bill to increase minimum wage in Kansas
Legislation introduced for minimum wage hike in Kansas