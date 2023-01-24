Kansas Rep. introduces resolution to apply term limits to U.S. Congress

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Representative has introduced a resolution to create an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that applies term limits to Congress.

U.S. Term Limits - a grassroots organization focused on implementing term limits at all government levels - says that Kansas Representative Bill Sutton (R-Edgerton) filed House Concurrent Resolution 5005 on Monday, Jan. 23. The Resolution would allow Kansas to join the states who have called for a convention of the states to propose a Congressional Term Limits Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Additional cosponsors of the bill include Reps. Carrie Barth (R-Baldwin City), Brian Bergkamp (R-Wichita), Ron Bryce (R-Coffeyville) and Blake Carpenter (R-Derby).

Through the use of Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution, the organization said 34 state legislatures can join together to call a convention of the states to propose a congressional term limits amendment. The effort has been spearheaded by the nonpartisan, nonprofit group.

“The people of Kansas are lucky to have public servants who see what is going on in Washington, D.C. and are willing to take action to fix it,” said USTL President Phillip Blumel. “By using Article 5 to term limit Congress, the states can restore citizen representation on Capitol Hill.”

According to the most recent national poll by RMG Research, Congressional term limits have become high in popularity among the American people and receive 87% support from Republicans, 83% from Democrats and 75% from Independents.

If the resolution passes in the Kansas Legislature this session, USTL said Kansas will notify D.C. that it intends to join other states in calling for a convention to propose term limits for Congress. Once 34 legislatures apply for the convention and approve a term limits amendment proposal, it will be required to be ratified by 38 states to become part of the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.