K-State online degrees ranked among the best programs in the nation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of online degree programs at Kansas State University have been ranked among the best in the nation according to a recent report.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Kansas State University says its online programs have been recognized for their excellence in six categories in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Programs Rankings. The rankings were higher in all six categories in 2023 compared to previous years.

K-State noted that U.S. News & World Report analyzed more than 1,800 online bachelor’s and master’s programs to decide the rankings. The team looked at program effectiveness in a variety of areas which included student engagement, faculty credentials and training and student services and technology. It said online programs were also ranked for how effectively they serve veterans.

“Expanding our online program offerings is a key piece to becoming a next-generation land-grant university and making education accessible to students across the globe,” said Chuck Taber, K-State executive vice president and university provost. “These rankings are external confirmation of what we at K-State already know: We offer excellent and high-quality options so that all students can achieve their academic goals.”

The University indicated that its Master of Business Administration program jumped from 24th to 12th and from 15th to 13th for veterans - the highest it has ranked since it was launched in 2013. Other notable strides included the online master’s in education which moved from 24th to 16th and into 3rd place for veterans. The online master’s programs in engineering also improved from 30th to 22nd and came in at 16th for veterans.

K-State said its online bachelor’s programs also moved up from 47th to 39th nationally and up six to 23rd for veterans. It currently offers 18 online bachelor’s degree options.

“Kansas State University continuously strives to provide the best online experience for its students, and we are pleased to see this reflected in the rankings,” said Karen Pedersen, dean of K-State Global Campus.

The University noted that the full list of its program rankings for 2023 includes:

Online bachelor’s programs — No. 39 nationally, No. 23 for veterans.

Online bachelor’s programs in business — No. 24 nationally.

Online MBA programs — No. 12 nationally, No. 13 for veterans.

Online master’s programs in business (excluding MBA) — No. 43 nationally, No. 29 for veterans.

Online master’s in education — No. 16 nationally, No. 3 for veterans.

Online master’s in engineering — No. 22 nationally, No. 16 for veterans.

