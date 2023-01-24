K-State calls all cats to Brownstone venue in Topeka to network

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka got a little taste of purple Monday. Kansas State University organized a series of events they said were different from past visits to the capital city.

“This one is special because it’s connected to be able to have the president, to have the whole entire leadership team here to listen and learn all day today. Then be able to take that into sharing with perspective students how what we heard today can impact their learning experience moving forward,” says Vice Provost of Enrollment at K-State, Karen Goos.

Activities started with a community open forum at the Kansas Health Institute, stopping by Grace Point Church to discuss mobile services for unsheltered individuals, and even sorting and repacking food at Harvesters.

“As we look at trying to be a next-generation, best-in-class land-grant university, we need to talk to our stakeholders, we need to talk to parents, we need to talk to students to understand what they need,” says President of K-State, Richard Linton.

The night ended at the Brownstone event venue where students and families could hear from current students as well as mix and mingle with experts.

“Overall it’s just finding your home and finding the right place for you and if that’s K-State then great, but if that’s somewhere else that’s also awesome. Just find where you feel at home,” says K-State Junior, Mackenzie Waggoner.

Goos says the school has seen a lot of good feedback.

“It’s a pretty exciting time and we’re gaining a lot of momentum from parents and families about how they’re admitted and they’re ready to start coming on to campus and signing up for orientation and I can’t wait to be a wildcat,” says Goos.

