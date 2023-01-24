HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.

The Department noted that the award recognizes companies that go above and beyond as they implement mined land reclamation and show a positive image of mining in the Sunflower State. It said HAMM was chosen for its work at a quarry in Onaga.

While she spoke at the Jan. 12 meeting, KDA Division of Conservation representative Christina Koelzer presented the award to HAMM on behalf of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

KDA indicated that the reclaimed area of the Onaga Quarry spans 40 acres in Pottawatomie Co. The landowner wanted HAMM to restore it back to usable grazing pasture with no pond or wetland. No water features was a challenge, however, Hamm’s experienced employees followed the natural slope of the land to allow for proper drainage.

Currently, the Department said there is no evidence of the 28-foot quarry wall. HAMM prides itself in “proving that mining can be a temporary land use... and returned back to its original pre-mining state.” The land has now been seeded with the tall grass prairie’s native grasses.

