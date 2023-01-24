Gov. Kelly visits the YWCA to tout ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly met with constituents Monday to promote her plan to “Axing Your Taxes,” which includes tax cuts on groceries, diapers, feminine hygiene products, as well as changing the threshold on social security income taxes.

Kelly visited the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment Day Center Monday, January 23, to outline how she says the plan would help women and families.

The state is in year one of phasing out the sales tax on food. However, the governor has proposed ending it immediately. Along with the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products, creating a sales tax holiday during back-to-school shopping, and raising the threshold for social security income tax from $75,000 to $100,000.

“By eliminating the sales tax on food, feminine hygiene products, and diapers – costs that disproportionately impact Kansas women – we’re putting money back in Kansans’ pockets and easing a financial burden too many of our families face,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Eliminating those taxes in addition to providing Kansas parents with a tax holiday on school supplies will alleviate some of the stress facing parents and educators every August.”

Kelly said in her speech at the YWCA that her whole plan could save Kansans $500 million over the next three years.

“During my inaugural address, I said that the North Star for my 2nd term is to make Kansas the best place in America to raise a family,” said Kelly. “Part of that is delivering major common sense tax reforms so that our families have more money in their pockets. If we enact our axing your taxes plan, Kansans will see $500 million in savings over the next three years.”

Gov. Kelly was joined by the YWCA CEO Kathleen Marker on Monday, and Marker said the YWCA fully supports Kelly’s plan.

“YWCA whole-heartedly supports Governor Kelly’s plans to axe the tax on food, diapers, and period products – once and for all. It’s time to put money back in the pockets of Kansas women and families with no further delay because no Kansan should have to choose between buying basic necessities or paying their bills,” said YWCA CEO Kathleen Marker. “YWCA has been answering the greater Topeka community’s call for safety, support, healing, and empowerment for 135 years. It is time that our state legislature did the same. It’s time to fully Axe the Tax on food and basic necessities.”

To view Gov. Kelly’s full speech, click HERE.

