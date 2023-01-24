Downtown Topeka narcotics search warrant lands one man behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search warrant that was served in downtown Topeka has landed one man behind bars after officials allegedly found a loaded gun and drugs.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Jan. 23, it arrested Deroyale A. Johnson, 58, of Topeka, after a search warrant was served in the 700 block of SW Tyler St. that morning.

Officials indicated the Drug Enforcement Unit as part of the Drug Enforcement Task Force executed the search and during the investigation, they allegedly found illegal drugs and a loaded gun.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Johnson was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and interference with law enforcement.

Officials also said that the Topeka Police Department assisted with the search. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.