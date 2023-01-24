Council Grove woman arrested as traffic stop leads to drugs, warrant discovery

FILE
FILE(Canva)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove woman was arrested when drugs were found after it was discovered she was wanted on a municipal warrant.

The Council Grove Police Department says that just after 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, officials stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Main St. for a traffic violation.

As a result of the stop, CGPD said Kristina Pew, of Council Grove, when it was found she was wanted on a municipal warrant.

Officials said they also found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the stop.

CGPD said it requested that Pew face charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated child endangerment and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

