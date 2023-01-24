Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita

A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side...
A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said.(MaxPixel)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound on 53rd Street failed to stop at the stop sign, striking a 2021 Thomas school bus that was northbound on Hillside and crossing the intersection.

The driver of the Charger, Rodgers Kiplimo Korir, 22, of El Dorado, was reported to have possible injuries, but there was no record of him being transported by ambulance to the hospital. The patrol said Korir was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the school bus, Billy Joseph Bates, 71, of Maize, was reported to have possible injuries but there was no record of him being taken to the hospital by ambulance. The patrol said Bates was wearing his seat belt.

No information was available about the five children who were on board the bus.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect
Justin B. Eckert
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law
Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized

Latest News

One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night...
One killed Monday night in head-on crash in Labette County
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities