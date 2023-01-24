Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound on 53rd Street failed to stop at the stop sign, striking a 2021 Thomas school bus that was northbound on Hillside and crossing the intersection.

The driver of the Charger, Rodgers Kiplimo Korir, 22, of El Dorado, was reported to have possible injuries, but there was no record of him being transported by ambulance to the hospital. The patrol said Korir was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the school bus, Billy Joseph Bates, 71, of Maize, was reported to have possible injuries but there was no record of him being taken to the hospital by ambulance. The patrol said Bates was wearing his seat belt.

No information was available about the five children who were on board the bus.

