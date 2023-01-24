Capitol Federal holds annual stockholders meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas banking company went over its latest finances Tuesday.

Capitol Federal held its annual stockholders meeting presenting its financials over its last fiscal year, electing company officials, and approving independent auditors for the next year.

CEO John Dicus says Capitol Federal had a good year, but all eyes remain on the interest rates rising to combat inflation.

“It’s just about the quality of the loans that we can put on and make sure that we’re giving opportunities to all people across our community to do business with us and do the things they need from a financial institution.”

The Federal Reserve last raised rates in December, another hike is being weighed for February.

