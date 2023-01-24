Capitol Federal holds annual stockholders meeting

Capitol Federal held its annual stockholders meeting presenting its financials over its last...
Capitol Federal held its annual stockholders meeting presenting its financials over its last fiscal year, electing company officials, and approving independent auditors for the next year.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas banking company went over its latest finances Tuesday.

Capitol Federal held its annual stockholders meeting presenting its financials over its last fiscal year, electing company officials, and approving independent auditors for the next year.

CEO John Dicus says Capitol Federal had a good year, but all eyes remain on the interest rates rising to combat inflation.

“It’s just about the quality of the loans that we can put on and make sure that we’re giving opportunities to all people across our community to do business with us and do the things they need from a financial institution.”

The Federal Reserve last raised rates in December, another hike is being weighed for February.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
A crash along I-70 causes traffic to backup in Topeka on Jan. 24, 2023.
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect

Latest News

Several items were addressed at the annual meeting.
Capitol Federal holds meeting
FILE - An Abilene welder is creating what he hopes will be the largest belt buckle in the world.
Abilene named one of Best True West Towns, Historic Small Towns
FILE
Extension granted to lesser prairie chicken’s endangered species listing
Mayor Mike Padilla, left, and City Manager Steve Wade conduct their monthly news conference...
Mayor, city manager have monthly news conference on Tuesday morning