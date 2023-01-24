Canton teen arrested for mother’s second-degree murder

CANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Canton teen has been arrested for the second-degree murder of his mother.

On Monday, Jan. 23, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Canton Police Department opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead outside her home.

KBI indicated that CPD requested its assistance just before 4 p.m. on Monday. Agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

It was found that just after 3:30 p.m. Canton Police received a 911 call that said a woman was found unresponsive at 110 W. Allen St. When officers arrived, they found Briana L. Lance, 52, in the backyard.

Officials noted that they found signs of injury and trauma to Lance’s body and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At that point, officials said the McPherson Police Department and McPherson Co. Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation which led to the identification and location of a suspect.

Around 5:40 p.m., KBI indicated that Hayden C. Lance, 18, was arrested for the second-degree murder of his mother, Briana. He was booked into the McPherson Co. Jail.

Officials noted that formal charges are pending and are expected to come from the McPherson Co. District Attorney. The investigation remains ongoing and no further information will be released.

