Boil Water Advisory in affect for the City of Ozawkie

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Ozawkie as of Monday, January 23, after a water line break caused a loss in system pressure at a Jefferson Co. public water supply system.

According to an announcement from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the loss in pressure could potentially result in bacterial contamination and a loss of chlorine residuals.

Any residents in the area must boil their water for one minute before drinking or using it for food preparation or using bottled water. The residents have also been advised to dispose of any ice cubes, flush the water lines if the tap water appears dirty by running the water for a couple of minutes, and disinfect the dishes and other food contact surfaces. KDHE suggests using clean tap water with one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water to disinfect the surfaces.

Any water used for bathing does not need to be boiled, but KHDE recommends supervising children while they are bathing to ensure that the water is not ingested.

KDHE will rescind the order once a sample of the water tested comes back with no contaminants.

If you have any questions, you can call the water system at 785-876-2550 or call KDHE at 785-296-5514. You can also learn more at KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage HERE. Any restaurants or businesses that have questions about the impact the advisory can have on business, can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at send a message to kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

