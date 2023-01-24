Arrest made after police see man walking with allegedly stolen electrical wire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.

Throughout the course of the investigation, TPD said it was found that Rylie’s Equipment and Contracting, at 2150 S. Kansas Ave., had been missing some electrical wire. Miller was then arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on burglary and theft.

Miller remains behind bars with no bond listed.

