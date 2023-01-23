Washburn University to host free evenings of music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host two nights of music that will be free and open to the public.

Washburn University has announced that its department of music will host two performances - one on Jan. 27 and the other on Jan. 28 - in White Concert Hall. Each will feature department faculty and will be free and open to the public.

The University indicated that between 7:30 and 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, Dr. Lucy Tan, department of music lecturer and director of keyboard studies, will present a fall faculty recital. She will perform works by Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy and Granados.

In addition, for students who wish to gain hands-on experience, Washburn said it will host Washburn Piano Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 for those in grades K-12. The event is $10 per piano student. Registration is open until Feb. 7. To register for this event, click HERE.

On Jan. 28, Washburn noted that a masterclass will be held between 1 and 2 p.m. while a performance will be held between 3 and 4 p.m. for “Jopara Ensemble,” An Evening of Paraguayan Music. It said Aleia Gonzalez Allen, an adjunct professor specializing in guitar, and guest artist Dr. Alejandro Avila, piano faculty from Barton Community College, Dr. Ramiro Miranda and Irene Diaz Gill, string faculty from Emporia State University will perform the “Jopara Ensemble.”

The University said the latter is a chance to enjoy original arrangements of Paraguayan music. Before the performance, it said there will be a masterclass at 1 p.m. for violin, viola and piano students.

