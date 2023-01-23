Topeka native to take reins of 190th Wing as Col. leaves for commercial pilotry

Col. Kent Crane
Col. Kent Crane(Kansas Air National Guard)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native will take the reins of the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Refueling Wing as the current commander leaves the service for a position in commercial pilotry.

The Kansas Air National Guard says its 190th Air Refueling Wing will soon welcome Col. Kent Crane as its new commander during a change of command ceremony in March. Col. Crane will take the reins of command from Col. Brian Budden.

The National Guard noted that Budden has served as commander of the Wing since 2021. He has now accepted a pilot position with United Airlines after having served 26 years with the 190th.

“To have had the privilege of serving as your Wing Commander is beyond what I ever expected, it has truly been an honor,” Budden said. “I am supremely confident in both the enduring need for air refueling as a part of our national defense and the incredible abilities of the 190th ARW Airmen. They will deliver the gas on time-on target and complete every mission of our community, state, or nation.”

The Guard indicated that Crane will step into the position with a vast amount of experience. He is a Kansas native and graduated from high school in Topeka and college at Kansas State University. In addition to being an instructor and evaluator pilot, Crane flew C-21s and EC-130s on active duty.

“Col. Crane is passionate about taking care of Airmen, accomplishing our mission, and preparing for the future,” Budden said.

The Guard said Crane joined the 190th in 2012 and has served in various roles, including 117th Air Refueling Squadron Commander, 190th Operations Support Squadron Commander, 190th Operations Group Commander and is currently the 190th Vice Wing Commander.

“The Airmen of the 190th continuously amaze me with their talents, I am truly honored to be their next commander,” said Crane. “I appreciate what Col. Budden has done for this Wing and I wish him the best in the next chapter of his life.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

FILE
Kansas Chamber introduces bills to lower, modernize income tax rates
FILE
Legislators to discuss Gov.’s tax plan as entirety introduced in both chambers
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an...
Tickets on sale Monday morning for Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Kansas Soybean Commission: Barley and Italian Sausage Soup 1-23-23
Kansas Soybean Commission: Barley and Italian Sausage Soup 1-23-23