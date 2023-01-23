Topeka native to take reins of 190th Wing as Col. leaves for commercial pilotry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native will take the reins of the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Refueling Wing as the current commander leaves the service for a position in commercial pilotry.

The Kansas Air National Guard says its 190th Air Refueling Wing will soon welcome Col. Kent Crane as its new commander during a change of command ceremony in March. Col. Crane will take the reins of command from Col. Brian Budden.

The National Guard noted that Budden has served as commander of the Wing since 2021. He has now accepted a pilot position with United Airlines after having served 26 years with the 190th.

“To have had the privilege of serving as your Wing Commander is beyond what I ever expected, it has truly been an honor,” Budden said. “I am supremely confident in both the enduring need for air refueling as a part of our national defense and the incredible abilities of the 190th ARW Airmen. They will deliver the gas on time-on target and complete every mission of our community, state, or nation.”

The Guard indicated that Crane will step into the position with a vast amount of experience. He is a Kansas native and graduated from high school in Topeka and college at Kansas State University. In addition to being an instructor and evaluator pilot, Crane flew C-21s and EC-130s on active duty.

“Col. Crane is passionate about taking care of Airmen, accomplishing our mission, and preparing for the future,” Budden said.

The Guard said Crane joined the 190th in 2012 and has served in various roles, including 117th Air Refueling Squadron Commander, 190th Operations Support Squadron Commander, 190th Operations Group Commander and is currently the 190th Vice Wing Commander.

“The Airmen of the 190th continuously amaze me with their talents, I am truly honored to be their next commander,” said Crane. “I appreciate what Col. Budden has done for this Wing and I wish him the best in the next chapter of his life.”

