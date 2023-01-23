Topeka Fire Dept. releases annual report for first time in years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fires accounted for a minority of calls the Topeka Fire Department responded to in 2022.

Those accounted for 1,240 of the 23,762 calls the fire department received in 2022. TFD released its annual report for the first time in several years, an effort they hope illustrates the work they do.

The report does show the 364 structure fires were nearly 80 more than in 2021. It’s a number the department says stresses the importance of prevention. They conducted 4,420 inspections, conducted 283 public education events, and installed 139 smoke alarms throughout the year.

“This report highlights the efforts of our personnel to provide the highest level of service in fire and EMS services to the City of Topeka,” Fire Chief Randy Phillips said. “While we saw an increase in the number of working structure fires in 2022 compared 2021, we continue to strive to improve our prevention and education efforts throughout the community. We will explore any and all areas as we move into 2023 that will assist us in decreasing the number of fire related injuries and deaths until we get to a point where those numbers are zero.”

Most calls for the Topeka Fire Department, 16,125 of them, were for medical emergencies. Another 6,397 calls were for non-medical emergencies.

You can read the report here, or in Spanish here.

