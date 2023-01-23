Topeka-based bargain business opens new Lawrence location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business known for passing savings onto customers in Topeka will soon open a new location in Lawrence.

Officials at ReHome Stores - based in Topeka - say they will open a new location in Lawrence at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25. The new location can be found at 711 W. 23rd St. - in the Malls Shopping Center. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Staff said the new storefront will feature a variety of discounted furniture, home goods, toys, cosmetics, kitchen goods and more. Employees at the new location are currently behind hired with an additional 5 - 8 jobs to be added to the community.

“The success and growth of ReHome would not be possible without our loyal customers and incredible team members,” said Zach Haney, Owner of ReHome Stores. “I am so proud of our team and their commitment to create the ultimate customer experience. We are also grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Lawrence.”

ReHome said its mission is to save money for customers on the things they love while the ultimate customer experience is created around them. It said bargain finder friends who shop in stores regularly find free coffee and freshly baked cooked near the register to enjoy.

Officials noted that the company is an off-price retailer and buys overstock inventory from national major retailers to pass the savings along to customers. With a low overhead, they said ReHome can offer bigger deals at smaller prices.

Those interested in a job at the new Lawrence location should click HERE.

