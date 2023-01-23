Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in an officer-involved shooting is dead after 4 law enforcement officials and a passenger were injured in Dodge City.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells 13 NEWS that on Monday morning, Jan. 23, it was contacted to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City.

Around 9 a.m., officials with the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office said they saw a wanted suspect and attempted to stop the vehicle they were driving. However, the suspect vehicle attempted to speed away which initiated a chase.

KBI indicated the chase headed north toward Dodge City when deputies from the Ford Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol joined the effort.

Once the suspect vehicle had come to a stop near Highway 50 and 113 Rd. in Dodge City, the KBI said gunfire was exchanged between the occupants and law enforcement.

Officials noted that two deputies from the Ford Co. Sheriff’s Office were shot in the incident. One is in serious condition and has been rushed to a Wichita hospital, the second remains in “good condition.” A deputy from the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office was also shot and is in serious condition and has been sent to a Wichita hospital as well.

During the incident, KBI indicated that a trooper with KHP was bitten by a K-9 officer, they are also in “good condition.”

Officials said the suspect in the incident was fatally shot. A female in the vehicle was also shot and is in critical condition and has also been taken to a Wichita hospital.

The KBI says further details will come as the investigation continues. Officials have not released the identity of the suspect or passenger or any identities of the injured officials.

