SNCO Solid Waste gives Commission updates on recycling efforts

Director Bill Sutton provided several updates to Commissioners at Monday’s meeting.
Director Bill Sutton provided several updates to Commissioners at Monday's meeting.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Solid Waste continues efforts to keep recycling within the region smart.

Sutton says 1,949 customers have opted out of the recycling program since given the option earlier this month. Most of those bins are being put back into use as normal trash bins. He also discussed convenience boxes being put back into circulation as cardboard only collection boxes.

Commissioners said they want to see more communication about the ongoing changes.

“I think there needs to be a lot more education, a lot more communication from everybody involved, Waste Management and Shawnee County Solid Waste, to get the right messaging,” Commissioner Kevin Cook expressed.

Sutton also noted the department is working with Waste Management to reach a new deal to replace its expiring contract. The current contract was extended to March.

