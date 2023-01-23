Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a man died from his injuries in a weekend shooting that, the preliminary investigation shows, was a hunting-related accident, caused by a dog stepping on a gun.

A little before 10 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 80th Street South and River Road in response to a man who was shot in the back. The sheriff’s office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of the pickup when a dog stepped on the rifle in the back seat, causing the weapon to discharge. The fired round struck the man.

“Responding units arrived within minutes of the 911 call and started CPR,” the sheriff’s office said.

The injured man died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Wellington Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

