Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky

Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant...
Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Family members confirmed a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling Denny’s sign blown on top of a car.

Lloyd Curtis died in the hospital Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter, Amy Nichols.

Lillian and Lloyd Curtis were two of three people inside the vehicle on Thursday at the Denny’s in Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown police said around 1:30 p.m., they responded to reports of the restaurant’s sign falling from a pole and landing on a car.

Police spokesman Chris Denham said wind appeared to be a factor in the incident.

Lillian Curtis was taken to University Hospital where she later died. The other two inside the vehicle were initially taken to Baptist Health Hardin with unknown injuries.

No other information was provided on the third victim.

An investigation is ongoing by the Elizabethtown Police Department as well as the City of Elizabethtown’s Planning Department.

A family has created a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.

A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant in Kentucky. (WAVE)

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
FILE - Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a...
Man controlled illegal gambling facility while in prison, police say
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows.
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows