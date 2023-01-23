Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect

Victim identified
Tyler J. Stanfield
Tyler J. Stanfield(Saline Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have requested the woman accused of killing a 35-year-old man, who has now been identified, face charges of first-degree murder and more.

The Salina Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 23, following an investigation into a Sunday shooting, it found probable cause to arrest Tyler Justeane Stanfield, 30, of Salina.

SPD indicated that an affidavit has been sent to Saline County District Attorney Jeff Ebel that requests the following charges:

  • Murder in the first degree
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Unlawful discharge of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by an addicted person
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials have identified the victim of the fatal shooting as Cory D. Riley, 35, of Salina.

SPD said it was called to the 200 block of S. 10th St. on Sunday with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Riley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Salina Regional Health Center where he underwent surgery, however, he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Stanfield remains behind Saline Co. bars on criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal distribution of a firearm to a felon and murder in the first degree.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

FILE
Newton man fined $50K after alleged illegal dumping in Kansas streams
FILE
Manhole replacement to close Topeka road for 2 weeks
Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
FILE
Gas prices continue to rise nearly 15 cents in Kansas