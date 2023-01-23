Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have requested the woman accused of killing a 35-year-old man, who has now been identified, face charges of first-degree murder and more.

The Salina Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 23, following an investigation into a Sunday shooting, it found probable cause to arrest Tyler Justeane Stanfield, 30, of Salina.

SPD indicated that an affidavit has been sent to Saline County District Attorney Jeff Ebel that requests the following charges:

Murder in the first degree

Felon in possession of a firearm

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by an addicted person

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials have identified the victim of the fatal shooting as Cory D. Riley, 35, of Salina.

SPD said it was called to the 200 block of S. 10th St. on Sunday with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Riley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Salina Regional Health Center where he underwent surgery, however, he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Stanfield remains behind Saline Co. bars on criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal distribution of a firearm to a felon and murder in the first degree.

