Rosary for Life celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

The Acies Catholic Group aims to get their pro-life message across through public prayer.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Acies Catholic Youth Group lined the streets of St. Marys for their annual Rosary for Life event Sunday afternoon.

The 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade brought together a community of pro-life activists to celebrate the overturning of the Supreme Court decision Sunday in St. Marys.

Since the ‘Value Them Both’ amendment was rejected by Kansas voters in August, the debate has continued across the state.

“I know that women are in difficult positions today. Some of them don’t get pregnant because they want to. But you know there’s other choices out there besides abortion. You know there’s adoption for those ladies who do not want to have an abortion. You know there’s families out there who can’t have kids who’d be willing to adopt a child,” said Jane Brown, secretary of Acies Youth Group.

According to Brown, the group has about 60 active members, but many more people turned out for the event.

“I think people understand especially when you’re looking at the aspects of first petition and now thanksgiving, and thanksgiving for Roe v. Wade being overturned. Our community genuinely understands that sentiment and so they are generally pretty outgoing in joining us in this,” Dominic Brown, event organizer, said.

Acies has been holding these rosary prayer events for the last several years.

The group holds prayer demonstrations outside of abortion clinics around the state.

