Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to

FILE (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to.

With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.

To help retirees find safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly homes, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across 47 metrics. Data included affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

Source: WalletHub

Kansas ranked 36th overall with a total score of 46.76. The Sunflower State ranked 30th for affordability, 32nd for quality of life and 33rd for healthcare.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 47th overall - the worst in the region - with a total score of 43.61. The state ranked 19th for affordability, 47th for quality of life and 43rd for healthcare.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 25th overall with a total score of 49.30. The state ranked 37th for affordability, 16th for quality of life 15th for healthcare.

To the east, Missouri ranked 13th overall with a total score of 52.37. It ranked 17th for affordability, 28th for quality of life and 32nd for healthcare.

The best state in the region to retire in would be Colorado, which ranked 3rd overall with a total score of 57.41. It ranked 14th for affordability, 27th for quality of life and 5th for healthcare.

The report also found that Oklahoma had the third lowest adjusted cost of living while Colorado had the third highest annual cost of in-home services. Kansas was found to have the fifth-worst ‘taxpayer’ ranking while Nebraska had the fourth-highest percentage of its workforce aged 65 and older.

The study noted that Kansas had the third most museums per capita and Colorado had the fifth-lowest percentage of its overall population aged 65 and older. Colorado also had the third-highest property crime rate.

The report indicated that the best states to retire in are:

  1. Virginia
  2. Florida
  3. Colorado
  4. Wyoming
  5. Delaware

The report found the worst states to retire in are:

  1. Kentucky
  2. New Jersey
  3. Mississippi
  4. Oklahoma
  5. New York

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

