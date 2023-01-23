Reid: Mahomes’ ankle injury ‘isn’t quite as bad’ as 2019 sprain

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes a moment after a play agaimst the...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes a moment after a play agaimst the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed optimism Monday for the status of quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2019, Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While that high-ankle sprain suffered impacted Mahomes left foot -- and this year’s injury impacts his right ankle which he plants off of to throw -- Mahomes played without missing any time, throwing for 443 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 2 win over the then Oakland Raiders in September of 2019.

“I think this one isn’t quite as bad as that one,” Reid said of Mahomes’ previous ankle issue. “But it’s similar. Sore, but not quite the same.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by teammates after a play against...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by teammates after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)

Mahomes missed time during the second quarter of Kansas City’s AFC Divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. After pleading with team officials to keep him in the game, the Chiefs’ star QB was taken to the locker room to get X-rays to ensure nothing was broken in his right leg.

READ MORE: Report: MRI confirms Mahomes suffered high-ankle sprain in win over Jags

Upon his return to the game, Mahomes led a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter which gave Kansas City a 27-17 lead. He found wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the back of the end zone on a 6-yard touchdown pass that gave KC a two-score lead late in the game. After the win, Mahomes told reporters he would play in the AFC Championship Game, which Chiefs fans found out on Sunday would be in Kansas City for the fifth straight year.

“He’s going to play,” Reid said to reporters Monday. “That’s his mindset.”

Whether or not Mahomes practices throughout the week is yet to be determined, Reid said. The Chiefs, however, are familiar with prepping for an AFC Championship Game without a fully healthy Mahomes. Two seasons ago, Mahomes suffered a concussion against the Cleveland Browns during an AFC Divisional matchup and Mahomes returned to play -- and defeat -- the Buffalo Bills a week later.

“When we get to that Wednesday practice we’ll see where we’re at,” Reid said. “I’ve got to see how he feels.”

