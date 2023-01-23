Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary

Officials search for information into a Miltonvale burglary on Jan. 23, 2023.
Officials search for information into a Miltonvale burglary on Jan. 23, 2023.(Cloud Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTONVALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Cloud County officials are attempting to identify a man and search for information about a recent burglary in Miltonvale.

The Cloud County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 23, it is in search of information from the public about a burglary at T&T Service at 12 E. Ash Ave. in Miltonvale.

Officials have released photos of the incident which feature one male suspect and a suspect vehicle.

If anyone knows who the man is or has information about the incident, they should contact the Cloud Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-243-3636.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10

Latest News

TCU defeats the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas moves to No. 9 in the AP Poll
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) blocks a shot from Texas Tech guard De'Vion Harmon...
K-State cracks the top 5 for the first time since 2010
FILE
Washburn University to host free evenings of music
FILE
CALLING ALL ARTISTS: Individuals, teams called to create Suffragist memorial