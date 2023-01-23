Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary

MILTONVALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Cloud County officials are attempting to identify a man and search for information about a recent burglary in Miltonvale.

The Cloud County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 23, it is in search of information from the public about a burglary at T&T Service at 12 E. Ash Ave. in Miltonvale.

Officials have released photos of the incident which feature one male suspect and a suspect vehicle.

If anyone knows who the man is or has information about the incident, they should contact the Cloud Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-243-3636.

