Officials search for information following armed robbery at Manhattan restaurant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are looking for information about an armed robbery at a restaurant over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 1000 block of N. 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of an armed robbery.

When officials arrived, they said four employees of a local business reported they were present when an individual armed with a handgun entered the restaurant. The suspect demanded money and left with $570 in cash from the registers before he ran away.

RCPD noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

