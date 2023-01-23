Newton man fined $50K after alleged illegal dumping in Kansas streams

FILE
FILE(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man has been fined $50,000 after he allegedly illegally dumped debris into two Kansas streams.

The Environmental Protection Agency says a landowner in Newton, Stan Jost, will pay $50,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that he violated the federal Clean Water Act.

According to the EPA, Jost dumped felled trees and other debris in about 4,155 feet of Mud Creek and 1,800 feet of Sand Creek in 2021 without a Clean Water Act permit.

“The unauthorized placement of fill material into streams and other water bodies degrades watershed health, increases downstream erosion, and creates a loss of wildlife habitat,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “These acts also deprive downstream landowners and the public from the use and enjoyment of public waters.”

The EPA noted that Jost did remove the materials from the streams in response to the findings.

Under the Clean Water Act, the EPA indicated that residents are barred from dumping fill material into federally protected streams and other bodies of water unless they first get a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. If residents do dump fill into water bodies without a permit, the Corps of Engineers can choose to refer EPA enforcement.

In this case, the EPA said the Crops’ Kansas City District referred the incident to it in January 2022.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

Tyler J. Stanfield
Salina Police request first-degree murder charge for homicide suspect
FILE
Manhole replacement to close Topeka road for 2 weeks
Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
FILE
Gas prices continue to rise nearly 15 cents in Kansas