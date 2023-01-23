Multiple injuries reported in Dodge City officer-involved shooting

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The public has been asked to avoid US highway 50 and 113 Road (East Wyatt Earp Blvd) due to an ongoing situation near American Implement, 11311 E Wyatt Earp Blvd in Dodge City.

First responders are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting, and there are multiple injuries that have been transported to the hospital, according to police.

The area involved does not include any area businesses and there is no additional danger to the community at this time, according to officials.

Drivers are asked to follow officers’ instructions on detours.

