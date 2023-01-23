Multiple injuries reported in Dodge City officer-involved shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The public has been asked to avoid US highway 50 and 113 Road (East Wyatt Earp Blvd) due to an ongoing situation near American Implement, 11311 E Wyatt Earp Blvd in Dodge City.

First responders are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting, and there are multiple injuries that have been transported to the hospital, according to police.

The area involved does not include any area businesses and there is no additional danger to the community at this time, according to officials.

Drivers are asked to follow officers’ instructions on detours.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

Kansas State University President Richard Linton spoke at a community open forum Monday morning...
Kansas State University brings staff, students to Topeka on Monday
FILE
Kansas lawmakers introduce bills to bar social media censorship
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Officials search for information following armed robbery at Manhattan restaurant
FILE
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft