Monday forecast: Near seasonal today, snow returns Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **USE CAUTION THIS MORNING FROM FREEZING FOG**. The main concern this week will be snow Tuesday night with the highest snowfall totals just southeast of the turnpike with 1-3″ possible. Areas northwest toward north-central KS, while that area received the most snow this weekend, likely won’t get anything at all this round.

Taking Action:

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination this morning from freezing fog and scraping frost off your car if you parked outside.

While the forecast is subject to change, Trace-3″ of snow is expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with the highest probability of receiving the 2-3″ down near I-35.

Arctic air starts to move in on Sunday and may last at least the first half of next work week with temperatures in the single digits for lows and highs in the 20s. Uncertainty exists on how long it will last and how cold it will be but prepare for very cold conditions for the Chiefs game Sunday evening.



Clouds will stick around for most areas all week. There may be some sun from time to time but expect more clouds than sun throughout the week. The clouds combined with snow will lead to a wide range in temperatures especially through tomorrow.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Freezing fog this morning otherwise several areas may end up getting mostly sunny skies late morning through mid afternoon before mid to high level clouds move in. Highs will range from low 30s in north-central KS with upper 30s to mid 40s for most. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in 20s. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds E/SE around 5 mph.

Snow moves in Tuesday after sunset and continues through early Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday will likely be dry so will keep snow out of the 8 day. Wednesday morning’s roads will be hazardous so allow for extra time for your commute or monitor any possible closings or delays.

The end of the week will start to warm back up especially for Friday and Saturday before the arctic front pushes through on Sunday. This could lead to some light snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning but will keep it dry in the 8 day for now. Just something to be aware of.

