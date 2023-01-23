Manhole replacement to close Topeka road for 2 weeks

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a manhole structure will close a road in Topeka for about two weeks.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Tuesday, Jan. 24, they will completely close SW 31st St. in front of 1115 SW 31st.

City staff indicated that the closure will be in place as crews work to replace a manhole structure in the area.

Officials noted that work and the closure are expected to last about two weeks, depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Fire Department said in a release Saturday, that a Friday morning fire has been...
Officials rule house fire that killed two children, and one adult a homicide
FILE
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
FILE
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect dies after multiple deputies, passenger shot in officer-involved shooting
FILE
Gas prices continue to rise nearly 15 cents in Kansas
Kansas State University President Richard Linton spoke at a community open forum Monday morning...
Kansas State University brings staff, students to Topeka on Monday