Manhole replacement to close Topeka road for 2 weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a manhole structure will close a road in Topeka for about two weeks.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Tuesday, Jan. 24, they will completely close SW 31st St. in front of 1115 SW 31st.

City staff indicated that the closure will be in place as crews work to replace a manhole structure in the area.

Officials noted that work and the closure are expected to last about two weeks, depending on the weather.

