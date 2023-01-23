Manhattan QB Keenan Schartz commits to Washburn

Manhattan senior Keenan Schartz hands the ball off to DeAndre Aukland late during Friday's...
Manhattan senior Keenan Schartz hands the ball off to DeAndre Aukland late during Friday's 31-21 win at Hays. (photo by Mike Courson)(Mike Courson)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan quarterback Keenan Schartz is staying in Northeast Kansas to play college football, committing to Washburn University.

Schartz led the Tribe to win the 6A State Championship in the 2022 season, and announced his commitment to the Ichabods via Twitter on Sunday night.

The quarterback says he’ll be following in his parents footsteps by attending Washburn.

