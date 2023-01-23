Manhattan QB Keenan Schartz commits to Washburn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan quarterback Keenan Schartz is staying in Northeast Kansas to play college football, committing to Washburn University.

Schartz led the Tribe to win the 6A State Championship in the 2022 season, and announced his commitment to the Ichabods via Twitter on Sunday night.

The quarterback says he’ll be following in his parents footsteps by attending Washburn.

