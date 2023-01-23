Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees from Kay Jewelers, located in the mall, had reported an unknown man had stolen a white and yellow gold necklace. The crime cost the store about $6,500.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

